the word was in my head. the task was to find a spinet. to find a spinet i must go to a museum. i know for a fact our museum has no spinet on display. but i know i have a photo of a spinet that i took in the last two years or so and the search in my archives revealed i took a photo of a spinet last year when i visited chicago and junko @jyokota brought me and DD @domenicododaro and family to see the art institute of chicago. so le voilà! a spinet! a spinet is a small upright piano.
today the universe gave me a surprise. my sister and i were walking along the danforth and we passed by this fruit market that we used to frequent when i used to live around there. i was looking at the giant ripe mangoes and i thought of ada, my bestie here in toronto; she liked mango and every year, except this year of course, i would give her a half a dozen of those big long mangoes from ataulfo, mexico. my sister suddenly was pointing at someone then i heard my name being called. she was wearing a mask but i did recognize her wild curly hair as well as her husband. we were so excited, we almost hugged and at the very last instance checked ourselves and just give each other a wave even though we were arm's length from each other. it was sad and funny at the same time. we all walked together for a couple of blocks before we parted ways and promised that we would make plans to go and have dinner.
I have never seen a spinet this fancy before but it is a fantastic s word image for you!