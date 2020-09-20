Previous
Next
spinet by summerfield
Photo 2773

spinet

the word was in my head. the task was to find a spinet. to find a spinet i must go to a museum. i know for a fact our museum has no spinet on display. but i know i have a photo of a spinet that i took in the last two years or so and the search in my archives revealed i took a photo of a spinet last year when i visited chicago and junko @jyokota brought me and DD @domenicododaro and family to see the art institute of chicago. so le voilà! a spinet! a spinet is a small upright piano.

today the universe gave me a surprise. my sister and i were walking along the danforth and we passed by this fruit market that we used to frequent when i used to live around there. i was looking at the giant ripe mangoes and i thought of ada, my bestie here in toronto; she liked mango and every year, except this year of course, i would give her a half a dozen of those big long mangoes from ataulfo, mexico. my sister suddenly was pointing at someone then i heard my name being called. she was wearing a mask but i did recognize her wild curly hair as well as her husband. we were so excited, we almost hugged and at the very last instance checked ourselves and just give each other a wave even though we were arm's length from each other. it was sad and funny at the same time. we all walked together for a couple of blocks before we parted ways and promised that we would make plans to go and have dinner.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
759% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Aww what a nice surprise. How fortunate for you to be in the same place at the same time!

I have never seen a spinet this fancy before but it is a fantastic s word image for you!
September 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise