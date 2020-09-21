scrabble

the act of scratching or scrambling for something. as in scrambling for the word with the most points to prevent your opponent from blocking your chances of getting to the triple word score.



i miss playing scrabble. ex-partner would always challenge me to a game of scrabble but he always ended pissing me off because he scanned the dictionary all the time. our last few years together, i would challenge him to play without a dictionary. but if i play a word that he doesn't know, he would ask me to define it but he always thought i just made up the words, especially when my tiles ended up in premium squares. then he would open the dictionary but really all he wanted to do was look for the meaning of a word he had in his head but never coined yet thus not in the dictionary. my understanding of the game is that you cannot use a dictionary unless a word is contested. another bad habit of him was repeatedly asking if there is such a word. and if he didn't win he would challenge me to a game of chess. but since i don't know how to play chess, i'd challenge him back to a game of backgammon, which he didn't know how to play. i didn't know who was more the loser, him or me.