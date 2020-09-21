Previous
scrabble by summerfield
Photo 2774

scrabble

the act of scratching or scrambling for something. as in scrambling for the word with the most points to prevent your opponent from blocking your chances of getting to the triple word score.

i miss playing scrabble. ex-partner would always challenge me to a game of scrabble but he always ended pissing me off because he scanned the dictionary all the time. our last few years together, i would challenge him to play without a dictionary. but if i play a word that he doesn't know, he would ask me to define it but he always thought i just made up the words, especially when my tiles ended up in premium squares. then he would open the dictionary but really all he wanted to do was look for the meaning of a word he had in his head but never coined yet thus not in the dictionary. my understanding of the game is that you cannot use a dictionary unless a word is contested. another bad habit of him was repeatedly asking if there is such a word. and if he didn't win he would challenge me to a game of chess. but since i don't know how to play chess, i'd challenge him back to a game of backgammon, which he didn't know how to play. i didn't know who was more the loser, him or me.
summerfield

☠northy ace
Nice shot! I used to like online scrabble... but then they changed the app and ruined it🙃
September 22nd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
You can play against the computer at whatever level you choose! I do. Its good winning all the time!
September 22nd, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
I couldn't beat you even if you let me use a dictionary every play. :)
September 22nd, 2020  
Ingrid
Lovely picture! Some "o" and "i"'s are upside down. Was that on purpose? It would have been changed in my household :)
September 22nd, 2020  
