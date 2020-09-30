Previous
shoulder by summerfield
Photo 2783

shoulder

and self-portrait to finish off my month of s words. lots of scrubbing and airbrushing happened here in an attempt to make that face presentable, with a little success, i hope. no, i don't look all scrubbed up like that in person; i probably would if i wear make up, but i only wear eye shadow if at all. the bare shoulder was accidental.

i didn't take a photo when i turned 67 three months ago. as always i forgot. i must really, should, just do it, set up my lighting fixtures for portrait photography, even if i'm only using it on me. most of the time, i would meet people at a park. but i don't really think i am a portraitist.

and you see this here because i'm absent from five plus two, as our theme this week is "absence". https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2020-09-30
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

summerfield

Anne ❀ ace
That's an awesome shot, especially your eyes. Great idea, great execution.
October 1st, 2020  
Virginia Stapleton ace
Nice!
October 1st, 2020  
Liz Milne ace
You look lovely!
October 1st, 2020  
☠northy ace
you look absolutely fabulous!
October 1st, 2020  
bkb in the city
Very nice selfie
October 1st, 2020  
