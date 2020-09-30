and self-portrait to finish off my month of s words. lots of scrubbing and airbrushing happened here in an attempt to make that face presentable, with a little success, i hope. no, i don't look all scrubbed up like that in person; i probably would if i wear make up, but i only wear eye shadow if at all. the bare shoulder was accidental.
i didn't take a photo when i turned 67 three months ago. as always i forgot. i must really, should, just do it, set up my lighting fixtures for portrait photography, even if i'm only using it on me. most of the time, i would meet people at a park. but i don't really think i am a portraitist.