Previous
Next
do the tag! by summerfield
Photo 2860

do the tag!

there's a plea for more tag photos. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44385/tags-can-inspire-new-tag-challenge-opens the challenge has been extended to December 18, so might you want to help out the host and join in on the fun. it's a very simple to-do yet it would tickle your creativity. go on, try it.

i was going to post another ivanova-esque photo but i got the tags green and light. i did a third one which landed on gold so if you look at the top of the box behind the other green balls, there's a little gold ball peeking out.

today, i had to work at the office and it will be until friday as my boss has a big report for the courts that is due on friday and it would be easier for both of us as he hands me his notes page by page rather than faxing it or emailing them to me for me to type up. plus i can do other stuff, like shopping for gifts for the mailroom peeps. that is shopping at the liquor store which is deemed an essential commodity insofar as this COVID lockdown is concerned, doncha knows! that is to say my already scant commenting will be more scant, at least until friday.

-o0o-

but if you don't want to do it, you can do a self-portrait and you can portray "home" which is our theme this week: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2020-12-16
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
783% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Your creative mind always seems to come up with great ideas for the tag challenge. This is beautiful!
December 17th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
A very beautiful and festive comp!
December 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise