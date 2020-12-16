do the tag!

i was going to post another ivanova-esque photo but i got the tags green and light. i did a third one which landed on gold so if you look at the top of the box behind the other green balls, there's a little gold ball peeking out.
today, i had to work at the office and it will be until friday as my boss has a big report for the courts that is due on friday and it would be easier for both of us as he hands me his notes page by page rather than faxing it or emailing them to me for me to type up. plus i can do other stuff, like shopping for gifts for the mailroom peeps. that is shopping at the liquor store which is deemed an essential commodity insofar as this COVID lockdown is concerned, doncha knows! that is to say my already scant commenting will be more scant, at least until friday.