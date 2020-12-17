Previous
the essence of time by summerfield
Photo 2861

the essence of time

another entry for the artist challenge.
this is ivanova's original: https://500px.com/photo/6997439/the-essence-of-time-by-victoria-ivanova

this is a double whammy as i'm also tagging this for the composite challenge.

my lighting is very different from the original because i can't be bothered to adjust it even if i could. i am poofed from working seven hours at the office. one of the girls and i deduced that the masks wear us out. we are allowed to take them off if we are seated at our desks. if anyone is talking to us, it's our choice if we put it on. but to have it on and to go all the way around to get from point a to point b because we need to follow the direction of the arrows on the floor. late in the afternoon, i couldn't be bothered to take the long route to the washroom. couldn't care if i was caught on camera, it just didn't make sense, plus there's hardly anyone around anyway. one more day and i'm back working from home.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s.
783% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I love all your time pieces! Bit puzzled about the reflection in the mirror!
December 18th, 2020  
summerfield ace
@maggiemae - 🤣 i forgot to add that i couldn't take that old watch apart so i just left it as it is. so it's suppose to show the inside of the watch. sorry for the confusion. and thank for pointing it out. ♥
December 18th, 2020  
KWind ace
You're so clever!! Brilliant image.
December 18th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Nice repetition of the circular shape.
December 18th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Health studies are now showing that the mask wearing is causing more problems than it's solving. Of course you won't hear that on the major media because they're all tied in to China and China is making a killing off of all these ridiculous attempts to stop the virus. You can't stop a virus by making it go dormant. All you do is put it to sleep until there's a reason for it to wake up again- hence all the rise in cases when people are "allowed" to get back together. Being outdoors is not spreading the virus- with or without the mask. In fact it's the opposite. Sunny days help your body make use of vitamin C and D- both build the immune system which is your strongest defense against the virus. Not only is breathing your own exhaust bad for your health in general, it's also bad for your teeth and gums. There has been a drastic rise in peridontal (I don't know how to spell that!) disease since masks became mandatory not to mention the psychological struggles many have with them and so on. Well,enough on that! Nice reflection shot!
December 18th, 2020  
