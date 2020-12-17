the essence of time

this is a double whammy as i'm also tagging this for the composite challenge.
my lighting is very different from the original because i can't be bothered to adjust it even if i could. i am poofed from working seven hours at the office. one of the girls and i deduced that the masks wear us out. we are allowed to take them off if we are seated at our desks. if anyone is talking to us, it's our choice if we put it on. but to have it on and to go all the way around to get from point a to point b because we need to follow the direction of the arrows on the floor. late in the afternoon, i couldn't be bothered to take the long route to the washroom. couldn't care if i was caught on camera, it just didn't make sense, plus there's hardly anyone around anyway. one more day and i'm back working from home.