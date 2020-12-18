Previous
the sky is burning! by summerfield
Photo 2862

the sky is burning!

this was taken in the beginning of the month. i wonder why i didn't notice this shot. i didn't adjust the colour, but this looks something like apocalyptic, it's like toronto is burning.

no time to take a photo. i was once again at the office and i didn't realize that Christmas is next friday! how did we get here so suddenly? we thought the year would never end and look we're just shy of two weeks and it's over. not that we won't be carrying COVID to the next year, but hopefully it would not be so bad or as bad as this year.

i asked a young girl at the office (a close friend as we are on the same wavelength when it comes to work, work ethics, etc.) what she would like for Christmas and so she's laid claim to my 'grungy door' painting. she's quite happy and very surprised. i sent my boss and her boss a picture and my boss couldn't believe that "it's very good", even more so when i told him it took me only 2 nights. so the lucky girl is coming on the weekend to pick up her Christmas present.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
Photo Details

kali ace
it is a lovely painting, she will enjoy it
December 19th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
This is a wonderful shot, love the layers of colour
December 19th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Fantastic city silhouette!!
December 19th, 2020  
Brigette ace
Stunning
December 19th, 2020  
