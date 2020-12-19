Previous
paint me a rainbow by summerfield
paint me a rainbow

last week the young man with whom i consult about my laptop had called after a long silence to say that he had got out of the hospital for almost a month because he contracted COVID. it would not have been a problem had he not have an infection four months ago from a spider bite so his immune system hadn't fully recovered. and this is a very healthy and energetic young person. also last week, i received news that a person i know quite well had died from complications due to the virus.

i got quite depressed today when i learned that my oldest grandson and young granddaughter tested positive for COVID. when it hit so closed, especially people in your family that you really love, it affects you more than anything else. thing, too, is (and i don't know if it's a good or bad thing) that they live in another province so i cannot even go and see them grands even from a distance. they're both fine though, no fever or anything like that. the little girl got it from school; the boy got it from work, most probably.

i was supposed to start a new painting project but i don't feel up to it; i thought i better not push myself lest the outcome is a disaster. so my offering for tonight is another easy-peasy emulation of the artist victoria ivanova. here's the original https://500px.com/photo/203123895/draw-a-rainbow-for-me!-by-victoria-ivanova

and would you believe, there is a song with that title!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXvNfMk2rU8
It is very sad when this virus hits home. We had a friend pass away from it. Our prayers go out to you and your family. Nicely done with this pic
Great shot, well done. I hope your family recover quickly
