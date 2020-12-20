it's the little snowflake that could

could what, i don't know. what i know is that at some point in my photographic journey, i need to come up with an original shot. it's not like i have no time to think about it and do it. and so after a long day of controlling myself from stuffing my face with food, i bought a box of 9 mini-cinnabon (the price for 15 was just a dollar more but i don't want to eat 15 mini-bons, not that i couldn't) and it's been calling me and i'm trying to resist. that is because i already have two chocolate cookies, no, make that 2 and a half. 🤣 yes, i left half a cookie in the container so i can go back to it tomorrow.



funny thing about the cookies. i bought this bag of frozen cookie dough and i put in 6 on the tray after i grilled my maple salmon. i do that to remove the smell of fish in the air. the timer went off and i thought it strange that the cookies only melted just a bit. so i set the timer once again this time for 8 minutes. timer went off, i went to check and cookie dough were still cookie dough. well, to bake the cookies, one must turn on the oven. duh!



but what i really want is chocolate. one of my young lawyers gave me a box of chocolate and i've been eyeing it. but it's not a good idea to open that box of chocolate, else i'd finish the darn thing in one sitting. i've been watching painting tutorials but hesitant to start anything.



one and less than a half months and it will be flash of red!



and did you notice the day just longer?



by a hundredth of a nano second. 🤣