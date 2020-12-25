Previous
white Christmas by summerfield
white Christmas

and we weren't dreaming here in toronto when we say we had a white Christmas. it started early yesterday in the late evening and carried on overnight, so it was a pretty sight seeing everything was white and the trees and the tree branches were laden with the snow that had fallen. fortunately, when i had to leave the apartment at noon, it wasn't that cold.

when i was on the bus in the mid afternoon, the sun showed up and the trees on the ravines were beautiful with the sunlight on them. i sooooo wanted to get off and take photos but i had a very heavy bag (since when did my shoulders and arms complained about a bottle of wine?) i couldn't, and i didn't. but i should have. it's snowing again and so maybe tomorrow?

i hope you all had a nice Christmas celebration, despite.
25th December 2020

summerfield

Diana
Beautiful winter scene and lovely pop of red. Although I do not like being in the snow, I love the sight of it.
December 26th, 2020  
amyK
Cool composition; creatively captured scene
December 26th, 2020  
