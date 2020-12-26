Previous
into the woods by summerfield
Photo 2870

into the woods

the nice thing about winter and snow is that you can see the forest floor with all its undergrowth and animals. the sun shone through the bare trees whilst i was waiting for the bus yesterday and i managed to snap a couple of photos of the snow-laden sumac trees. apparently there had been sightings of deers around this area. hopefully i don't encounter any of them when i'm without my camera.

i was going to have a walk about but it was rather very windy and cold and the sky was heavy with grey clouds that the lighting would be so not ideal.

our third lockdown started midnight last night so now everything is closed. just when i had plans to visit the van gogh immersion exhibit. and i kept thinking today is sunday.
summerfield

