the memory of water by summerfield
Photo 2884

the memory of water

a composite of two photographs. i intended this to be a high key of the five shells but it looked so plain. so i thought i'd put them back in their natural habitat once again.

can you see that i am desperately gasping for air! i haven't been out for a week now and i haven't even picked up a brush! i better clean up my act!

-o0o-

why not test your mettle in designing an album cover? check the challenge here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44496/first-challenge-of-the-new-year-album-cover-challenge-122-is-on
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s.
790% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
please just stay safe, sane on the other side will be good too I guess, whatever sane is
January 10th, 2021  
