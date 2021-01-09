Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2884
the memory of water
a composite of two photographs. i intended this to be a high key of the five shells but it looked so plain. so i thought i'd put them back in their natural habitat once again.
can you see that i am desperately gasping for air! i haven't been out for a week now and i haven't even picked up a brush! i better clean up my act!
-o0o-
why not test your mettle in designing an album cover? check the challenge here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44496/first-challenge-of-the-new-year-album-cover-challenge-122-is-on
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
4902
photos
216
followers
127
following
790% complete
View this month »
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365-still
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
9th January 2021 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
composite
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
please just stay safe, sane on the other side will be good too I guess, whatever sane is
January 10th, 2021
