last night i was looking at some of my old photos when i bought my first dslr. i used it at an event offered by our local botanical garden where we got to visit the gardens of toronto's elites. this was the back of the gardener's quarters in one of the mansions. it caught my eye as i was looking through my shots because i thought this seemed like one i could perhaps put into canvas. minus the selfie, of course.
i noticed, too, that although a lot of my shots were blurry, or blurry in the wrong places, my composition wasn't all that bad for a beginner. in fact, i can categorically say my compositions then were a lot better than now. on this particular day, i took about 800 photos, and i haven't looked at all of them yet.
because i don't have the inclination to go about and take photos, i shall use this to fulfil this week's prompt for the 52 capture, which is 'framed'. this may be an old photo but since i only saw it this time, plus the lockdown restrictions we have again here in toronto, this should count as 'current'. although i reserve the right to shoot something more current in the next few days, if i would be so inclined.