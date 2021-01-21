ribe tuchus

i was completely devoid of any idea as to what to post for today. in the end, i gave in to a thought i had a few hours ago: i pulled out my writer's the observation deck, a deck of cards with writing prompts written in each card. i shuffled the deck quite a few times and every time this card would show up. ribe tuchus apparently, it's yiddish for rub your bottom on the seat, or sit still.



so i sat still for a few minutes which still would've ended up with me not having anything to post. but, bah! it was staring at me right there: colourful deck of cards, camera, what else did i need?



now, if only this deck of cards would inspire me to write again.

