star anise à la blossfeldt

for the current artist challenge, karl blossfeldt is the featured artist to inspire us. running out of ideas what to photograph, i was literally holding one of these star anises whne i thought of this challenge.



-o0o-



i got my review from our HR manager. i got a rise in salary effective retroactively to june 2020. it was not expected so i am rather grateful and thankful for it. the government would be very happy with that as my tax bracket went up. when i was talking to my boss later on in the afternoon, i told him about it and he laughed. he said he's never met anyone who complains about a salary rise.

