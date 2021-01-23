Previous
star anise à la blossfeldt by summerfield
star anise à la blossfeldt

for the current artist challenge, karl blossfeldt is the featured artist to inspire us. running out of ideas what to photograph, i was literally holding one of these star anises whne i thought of this challenge.

i got my review from our HR manager. i got a rise in salary effective retroactively to june 2020. it was not expected so i am rather grateful and thankful for it. the government would be very happy with that as my tax bracket went up. when i was talking to my boss later on in the afternoon, i told him about it and he laughed. he said he's never met anyone who complains about a salary rise.
summerfield

ace
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s.
bkb in the city
Very nice shot and congratulations on the raise
January 24th, 2021  
Taffy ace
I like the variations.
January 24th, 2021  
