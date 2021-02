what happened to the ice cream?

well, there goes january! and yet it still feels like 2020. it's like we're in a bad dream from which we find it difficult to wake up. just like these cones, these chocolate dipped ice cream cones. what happened to the ice cream?



actually, the ice cream tubs are buried deep in the freezer and, as i've not been a very productive citizen today, i'm lazy to get them. but eating all four ice cream cones are probably the equivalent of a scoop, nest-ce pas?