for me, this is a lesson in blending. i followed a tutorial from that young lady in the UK named katie jobling. it is a simple painting, but the crux is painting the flying birds. the blending was not much of a problem for me and trees i always cheat by using foam. the flying birds were difficult because i don't know how to draw and with this you cannot make a mistake. what to do? it's my secret. 😜i was going to post the colour version in my other album, however, i had some kind of idea (which is never good, mind) so i painted another one which is kind of whimsicat which you can see here. https://365project.org/summerfield/365-again/2021-02-02 trust me, though, the blending of the sky here is much better than in the whimsicat version.for the landscape theme of this week's flash of red. and my personal challenge of a painting a week.