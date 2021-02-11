resting

i nearly nearly nearly not have a post tonight. i couldn't decide which props i haven't used yet and gave up, prepared for bed but got side tracked when i opened a package i received this morning. it wasn't very interesting and it came from someone i no longer consider part of my life. but when i looked around one last time i saw this mask resting on the shelf exactly this way. now, i haven't shot this thing from this angle so i thought, pourquoi pas? so many possibilities. and keeping it simple.