monique

monique is one of those friends who walk in and out of my life and vice versa, and when we do, we just pick up where we left off. we respect each other's values and principles. we are both writers, she's better at the craft, and at one point she was trying to write her first novel which had seen a first draft. she left our office quite a few years ago, i still pestered her about her novel. but recently she's suffered some physical set back which changed and shifted her priorities.



monique and another friend at the office were the two people responsible for my coming to 365. in mid january 2011 they joined 365 and because they knew i'd been taking photos for almost a year, they asked me to join also. by april the two of them had lost interest in 365 while i remained and, as you can see, i'm still here.



in 2015 she wanted new photos for her profile in her various writing blogs as well as facebook and as i wanted to hone my portraiture skills, i agreed to take her photos. behind her is a glass window with the strong afternoon sun. i didn't use flash to counter the strong back light but rather used a gold reflector to light her face.



it's portraits for this week's flash of red. because i wanted to stay current with my postings i had thought to do seven portraits of me. but i only have two cameras, and i'm so wide i needed three and a half all with wide-angle lenses attached. so i convinced myself to abandon the idea and i agreed. after all it's more difficult to find half a camera than the wide-angle lenses. 😜 the pandemic really did a number on my size.