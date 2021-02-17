christine/sophie la rue

i miss this girl. she's the best model ever. she used to work in our mailroom until the office terminated the contract of their company so she was assigned to another office. we rarely see each other now.
in 2014, i took photos of her as cleopatra for the now defunct madhatters group. we were already finished with the shoot and she was taking off her wig and blings. i wanted to get some candid shots (even though she knew i was still shooting) when she slowly turned around and i took several shots. the girl knew how to emote for the camera. never asked for anything except for copies of her photos. she knows even now that if she ever needs her or her son's photos taken, she knows where to find me.