my older sister 🤣 by summerfield
Photo 2925

my older sister 🤣

i'm going to get flak when she sees the title. she's actually six years younger than myself. sometimes people say we look alike (not!) but others also say we don't look like sisters. she has my mother's looks, hair, shape of face, eyes, nose, mouth, double chin 🤣 and freckles. the only thing i inherited from my mother are my flat feet and in my later years my body took on her shape (thanks, mommy!). my sister is very religious, does the rosary every hour, goes (well, she used to before covid) to church almost everyday, just like my mother. she's the one who sews the masks.
summerfield

@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
Harry J Benson ace
Nice smile
February 20th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Great character in that sweet face!
February 20th, 2021  
