a happy baby

this was taken six years ago when my brother and his wife visited toronto after his first kidney transplant. they had to stand as sponsors or godparents to this beautiful baby's baptism. during the festivities -- large party room was rented for the baptism party, i didn't know the people but i helped out in decorating the place since everything was so late the people in charge were on the brink of breaking down.



someone made a noise and she woke up from her nape when at the same time a little boy was playing with a balloon beside her and the balloon popped with a loud bang! she was crying so hard, even the parents could not make her stop. when i couldn't take it anymore, i came up to the family and asked to hold the baby and i could try soothing her and making her stop crying. she looked up at me and aiming my camera at her, i said "smile!" and she did break into this beautiful smile. actually she laughed. and every time she heard the camera clicked, she would laugh into that wonderful sound only babies can make with their laughter.



when i had enough shots, i put the camera down and asked to hold her. she was so soft and delicate and oh, the smell of babies. almost made me want to have my own. almost, not quite, though.