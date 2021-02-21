incognito

it's hot in my apartment. i have two fans going and i'm still sweating. and i tell you that fans aren't good when you are painting.



today, i had no time to primp myself up and take a decent self portrait. my sister wanted me to go to meet her for a walk. but i was just starting a painting so she decided to come over instead and borrow an apron for her to make as pattern for an order she has. she arrived two hours later and the painting was long done. i thought how cool is that! but after she left two people called me and ended up talking to one for more than an hour (i primed three canvases whilst) and the other for forty-five minutes and would've been more if i didn't pretend i have a bad stomach. so there went my time i didn't even manage to do a second painting.



'tis a good thing i took time to take a lousy portrait when i finished the painting. it was a good decision or you'd have been looking at a portrait of a tulip. which, mind, would probably be better than this hastily put together shot.

