it's a hack!

this is a mask bracket. it is made of something called silicon. you put this over your nose and mouth before you put on your mask or masks so that you don't ruin your makeup or lipstick when you wear your mask. it also prevents you from sucking in the mask layer when you breathe in or speak. if worn correctly it would prevent the fogging of your glasses or sunglasses. the disadvantage is when your nose is itchy, you cannot pinch your nose over your mask.



the things people invent these days.



speaking of invent. a friend called. (remember, when i tell you stories about my friends, i use the word friend/s rather loosely because acquaintance is a rather long word.) i have not spoken to her although she's tried very hard to reach me judging by the number of missed calls she's logged on my facebook messenger. anyway, during our conversation, we touched on the subject of COVID vaccine. she said that there are talks around where she lives that the vaccine has minute computer chips that when injected on us the chips will then be planted in our bodies, then they can monitor us round the clock. i asked who are the "they" who are monitoring. and i had to laugh when she told me it has to be true. i said, don't you think that they should try and discover a cure for cancer first and all other ailments before they invent a silly minute chip to implant on people. or if it were true, they could just mix these chips in soft drinks, or milk, or the starbucks coffee, or the pretentious sparkling water or vitamin water? if they want to monitor everything we do, make those products really cheap or available for free so everyone would have it, no problemo. people like cheap and people like free.



and then i made another mistake of saying, people who believe in things like this have the mentality of a door nail. she was quiet. then told me i am so arrogant just because i am smart. at the same time that i said i had to go back to working, she also said she needed to take her night medication. i think the conversation went well, don't you think. or i got rid of another annoying acquaintance.



my sister told me a while ago that i'm getting rid of my so-called friends so often these days, nobody will be coming to my funeral. i think that is a good thing, no need to feed anyone biscuits, especially if my estate is paying for it, although really, what do i care, i'm dead already!