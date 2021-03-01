the primaries

oh, my lord. colours! colours! colours!!!!
it's not like i've not been seeing colours all month last month as i paint so i did get to see colours on weekends and the odd week days. but who doesn't like colours! well, except for @northy
and it's not really that she doesn't like colours, she just doesn't care for them. 😂
for week 8 of the 52 capture challenge, the theme is primary colours.
today, i managed to go out and far (to the westend) for my dental appointment. i didn't have a headache or a tummy ache or something else that would make me turn around and go back home. i got high praises from the hygienist - no cavities, virtually no plaque, and my night guard was very clean. i raised my eyebrows at that comment and she said some people don't clean their night guards. shudder! shudder! shudder! then she called another dentist and they consulted on the results of my x-ray. lady examined me and gave me the same high praises.
do i use my sulka brush regularly? yes (i lied, i've only used it a couple of times since november).
do i use my water-pick? yes. how often? like you told me to. everyday? every night. (i lied again, i hate using that damned thing.)
you must eat healthy. i do, vegetables, fruits....chocolate, ice cream.
ice cream everyday? well, not everyday, only six days a week. what do you eat when you don't eat ice cream? chocolate.
they laughed and looked at each other. "keep up the good work," they said.
so i paid $51 for that cleaning, my 20% share while the insurance would pay for the 80%. and what did i do when i reached the subway? got a chocolate and pecan covered ice cream on a stick. and realized too late that i just had a cleaning.
are you still reading? good, because why not do a composite with dragons? i need entries for the composite challenge; you might want to take a crack at it. here's the lowdown: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44719/there-be-dragons-new-composite-challenge-34
even dinosaurs would do.