Photo 2937
it's called rusty nail
a concoction of drambuie, scotch whiskey, built up on ice in a rock or old-fashioned glass. i dare you to drink it with a straw. this here was built using alberta premium whisky, a canadian whisky.
for week 9, the 52 captures' theme is 'fun with water'; we have to play with water. so i'm playing with water, only it's frozen water. why? because i can. and i am too busy to actually play.
i just might drink that silly thing so i'd forget my aching back and hips why? because five plus two's theme this week is yoga.
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2021-03-03
🤣
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
1
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
4960
photos
226
followers
133
following
804% complete
3
1
365-still
Canon EOS 60D
3rd March 2021 11:22am
Tags
theme-depthoffield
,
summerfield-52weeks2021
,
summerfield-capture52
,
52wc-2021-w9
Bill
I like the rose in the background. Looks like this could be an advertisement.
March 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
