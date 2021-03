it's called rusty nail

a concoction of drambuie, scotch whiskey, built up on ice in a rock or old-fashioned glass. i dare you to drink it with a straw. this here was built using alberta premium whisky, a canadian whisky.for week 9, the 52 captures' theme is 'fun with water'; we have to play with water. so i'm playing with water, only it's frozen water. why? because i can. and i am too busy to actually play.i just might drink that silly thing so i'd forget my aching back and hips why? because five plus two's theme this week is yoga. https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2021-03-03