it adds drama to the hat

this is part of the bow of the band around the crown of my summer straw hat. i have acquired quite a few hats after i lost all of my hats in my old apartment when the toilet exploded whilst i was away on vacation. they were okay and didn't actually get damaged but the smell had attached to them and i just didn't want to bring them to the new apartment so i gave them away and bought new ones. i've bought five since, they were not as dramatic as the ones i lost but they would do especially this one one, it's my current favourite; i wear it mostly during the summer months and of course as props indoors for 365.



for the macro challenge, the subject is fibre.