the oldest book in my shelf, it's more than a hundred years old. long ago, the Bible is kept as a family heirloom, usually given to a bride where she would also keep records of her family's important events, like the birth of children, their marriages and subsequent issues. this is also the kind where it has 'plates' of Bible scenes, or the coloured paintings which are in themselves a work of art.
whenever i have to read the scriptures during church service, this is my reference but i have to re-write the passages so that they are easier to read and easier to understand.
i still go around the apartment like a sod, zigzagging and sometimes leaning on walls and chairs. i'm slowly running out of food and i would need to go to the grocery store for sustenance as i don't like to order veggies or fish online -- i prefer to buy those myself. hopefully it will be better tomorrow. of course, it doesn't help that it is month-end and work is getting dire and busier.
for week 12 of the 52 capture. the fare is 'something old'. good thing i'm not feeling well or it would've been a self-portrait. 😜