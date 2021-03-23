i wasn't going to post again but i remembered it's tuesday and i can post a painting. so here it is. i did this from a youtube tutorial which gave me the impression it was easy. of course, no painting is ever easy. especially when you're suffering from vertigo. i've watched the tutorial quite a number of times so i painted this from memory as i couldn't look sideways too often and too quick. there was a blue butterfly in the tutorial but i thought i'd use a butterfly from my album https://365project.org/summerfield/365/2012-09-11 i was going to paint in more bokeh but my head started to spin again. maybe one day i'll come back to it and fix whatever needed fixing with this.
thank you all for your well wishes and sympathy, empathy and prayers. although i still walk around like a drunken sod!
Also wishing you wellness...