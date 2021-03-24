Previous
no promise of spring yet
no promise of spring yet

i noted the trees are starting to bud but there are no spring bulbs springing around the building -- i checked when i threw the garbage and recycling yesterday. even the grass are still dull and boring, although the dandelions are already sprouting. given the mild weather we had been having, surely there'd be a crocus or two somewhere. maybe i will mosey on down to the allen gardens on the weekend. heard tell our favourite fish and chips restaurant is open for outdoor dining with the required social distancing. yeah, like i'd cosey on with strangers just to eat my halibut. ewww!

i swear i used to take better photos a long time ago and i keep discovering awesome ones from the archives. most i don't even remember having taken them or where.

mosey on down to five plus two as we tackle the theme "outdoors" and maybe you'll be inspired to take a self portrait or two in your garden, the nearby park, or your dream place. https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2021-03-24
summerfield

