of the Holy Name parish church on the danforth, an also-ran from last month's half and half challenge. i've been obsessing on this belfry for ages. i've even asked two businesses to let me go on the rooftop of their buildings just so i can shoot this belfry to show off the large bell housed in it; no takers, though, citing security and privacy.
i should've solarized this thing, like i was trying to do with the five plus two post. all three versions of photoshops and elements won't solarize my selfies and i spent a lot of time going over a tutorial. see what i came up with here: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2021-06-09