Previous
Next
belfry by summerfield
Photo 3032

belfry

of the Holy Name parish church on the danforth, an also-ran from last month's half and half challenge. i've been obsessing on this belfry for ages. i've even asked two businesses to let me go on the rooftop of their buildings just so i can shoot this belfry to show off the large bell housed in it; no takers, though, citing security and privacy.

i should've solarized this thing, like i was trying to do with the five plus two post. all three versions of photoshops and elements won't solarize my selfies and i spent a lot of time going over a tutorial. see what i came up with here: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2021-06-09

9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
830% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise