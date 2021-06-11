merlin, the owl

we call our youngest sister (the artist) since we were children, kwags, short for kwago in tagalog which is owl in english. since she was a baby, my mother found it amusing that whenever she called her name, she would be still and her eyes would grow big. she was quite different from the rest of us where her eyes were naturally big as well as the iris almost filling up the entire eyeball. that's why when she looks at people her eyes are like that of deer caught beamed on by a car's headlight. the nickname stuck, sometimes she would answer by it, sometimes not, sometimes she hated it and sometimes not. but even these days when we speak about her, we refer to her as kwags. it had turned into a term of endearment.



so we're including this in the box of goodies i'm preparing for her.



for week 24 of the 52 captures' 'just for fun' theme.