running for cover

it was a dull day with the sun intermittently showing up. but then in the afternoon just after lunch big dark clouds rolled in and suddenly bam! a huge downpour. i went out to the balcony to catch some pigeon-poo tainted fresh air and saw this girl running fast. i thought she was going for the bus shelter and i thought why seek shelter when she's all soaked up (i saw her running from the corner to this point), but when she passed the shelter, she probably realized there was no point at all and she turned around to the next building walking like the sun was shining.



and the sun did shine about five minutes after that, and before the thundering clouds rolled back in.



recovering from my malady from yesterday. i had a 101 fever (my thermometre is old) and i was in a quandary whether i should shower or not. in any case, i was feeling light headed all day, my stomach couldn't hold down anything, and when i do hurl, it was just air, big air! so i just slept almost throughout the day. i slept from 8 to 6 and could sleep some more if i wanted to but i was famished and i had to force myself to eat. oh, and my armpit and area are swollen and sore.