Previous
Next
running for cover by summerfield
Photo 3036

running for cover

it was a dull day with the sun intermittently showing up. but then in the afternoon just after lunch big dark clouds rolled in and suddenly bam! a huge downpour. i went out to the balcony to catch some pigeon-poo tainted fresh air and saw this girl running fast. i thought she was going for the bus shelter and i thought why seek shelter when she's all soaked up (i saw her running from the corner to this point), but when she passed the shelter, she probably realized there was no point at all and she turned around to the next building walking like the sun was shining.

and the sun did shine about five minutes after that, and before the thundering clouds rolled back in.

recovering from my malady from yesterday. i had a 101 fever (my thermometre is old) and i was in a quandary whether i should shower or not. in any case, i was feeling light headed all day, my stomach couldn't hold down anything, and when i do hurl, it was just air, big air! so i just slept almost throughout the day. i slept from 8 to 6 and could sleep some more if i wanted to but i was famished and i had to force myself to eat. oh, and my armpit and area are swollen and sore.
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
831% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
so sorry you are having such an adverse rection to the shot! Terrific photo of the drenched girl. We have been having daily thunderstorms for about a week now!
June 15th, 2021  
Bill ace
So sorry to hear you haven't been feeling well, but at least you weren't getting rained on.
June 15th, 2021  
Kathy ace
Interesting POV. Hope the side effects pass quickly. Hopefully it's just your body developing antibodies.
June 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise