this is after the big downpour yesterday, about an hour more or less, later. coming in from the west, it would pass over downtown toronto before heading east to where i am and then down to lake ontario; accompanied by roaring thunder but no visible lightning. but by 5:30 the sun was shining, the ground was dry and everyone was out to the park or the oval or the trail. meanwhile, i was inside plotting how i would take over the world.or something to that effect.when i should be gathering flowers. flower power is this week's theme over at five plus two. mosey on down there if you're so inclined and check the lazy self-portraitist and other selfers. https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2021-06-16