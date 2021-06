flashback friday

i wasn't going to post today because i don't have anything interesting to post. but then, i was looking for a photo for my sister and i came across this from five years ago when i visited louise and ken in lunenburg. we had just had a lunch and we were walking around the boardwalk and came across capt. seymour fogg and louise took a photo. don't ask me what my left hand was doing for the captain to have that kind of facial expression, but he sure was looking surprised, wasn't he?