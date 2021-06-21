the holy name parish church façade

from my walk on the danforth last saturday. that belfry was featured here on june 9. i'm surprised that at this angle, which is just across the street, there are no wires visible, unless my eyes are that bad and i can't see them. 🤣



-o0o-



in talking to my sister today, she mentioned that sending by postage would be a bit challenging because when the parcel gets to the post office in the philippines, she will be charged with an exorbitant amount in taxes. or sometimes postal people would try to extort money with lots of excuses, the most appalling of which is when they say they suspect there are drugs in the parcel. so unless you have the capability to send your parcel or package door to door, i think the best way is to send your parcel to me and i will arrange to put everyone's gifts/donation in a big box and send it through our door-to-door delivery company. if you are amenable. (if you're in aussie, i think it would be more practical to send your parcel directly to her rather than sending it to canada.) for the rest of my dear volunteers/donors, you may send your parcel to my address and when i got everyone's then i shall expedite a box for her. sorry to have to go to all this trouble but i, for one, should know how corrupt our postage and customs systems are. thank you again for your generosity and kindness.