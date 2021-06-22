the house on the hill

that's probably where the fool lives. you get my meaning -- fool, hill, yes?
the moment i saw this house at the top of the hill with the boat floating around on the water below, i fell in love with the scene. this is from a combination of two photos i took when louise & ken @Weezilou took me to peggy's cove in nova scotia six years ago.
this is done in watercolour, while i was waiting for my computer to be updated by IT. i made so many mishaps because i was actually falling asleep whilst painting. at one time there was a streak of terra cotta red across the water, and blobs of green in the sky. you'd think the kraken made a visit to the place! it's a good thing this is in watercolour as it is easier to fix.
this evening i went to the art store to price the mats for my watercolour arts as the ladies at church are really serious about an exhibit when we finally open up. which also means i should be serious about my painting because to me this is just a hobby and i am still learning. in fact, i would have to eat a lot of chocolate and drink a lot of tea to even achieve an iota of skills required to be a good artiste!
tell me, then, what would you like to see on your wall?