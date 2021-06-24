baby's breath

did you know that the scent from a mall bunch of these flowers can give one a headache? the scent is too strong! and did you also know that they are hard to take a photo of?



i accomplished quite a lot today and none of them is taking photos. 😜 had 2 meetings in the morning before i went downtown just before lunch for my one o'clock bone density, EEG and ECG tests, as well as my blood works. i even managed to drop off my colon test (tmi! 🤣) fortunately in the same clinic. i was afraid i would pass out from lack of sustenance for more than sixteen hours but i was okay. i even managed to get home in time to continue working.



rain is in the forecast as from tomorrow until the first weekend in july. bummer, ain't it? i'm trying to find a package for touring the lighthouses of michigan but i couldn't find any, so now i'm on the look out for a travel page for the lighthouses in the east cost. i think our borders should be mutually open by september.



for week 26 of the 52-capture challenge. this week we're shooting flowers!