up on the roof

"On the roof, it's peaceful as can be

And there the world below can't bother me."

- C. King/G. Goffin, songwriters



for week 25 of the 52 captures challenge, the fare was "quiet" and this man fulfills the challenge for me. where else can you find peace and quiet from the hustle and bustle of the world than up on the roof. he has to be a staff of the building as i don't think they'd allow tenants to go there on their own. first of all there are no barriers and if things get out of hand, anyone can fall from there to 26 floors below. must be some serious conversation as he was there for almost half an hour and i tell you, things like this are a distraction when you're busy working.



-o0o-



i was out today to visit an old friend at the retirement home. my doctor has given me the go-ahead and visit as i have completed my vaccines. the doctor didn't want me to visit because a lot of our long-term care and retirement homes have suffered tremendous loss of life from COVID-19. it wasn't just to protect myself from others but also to protect others from me. whilst there, i inquired about the possibility of renting a unit but i should've known -- the starbucks coffee shop alone should've told me it was an expensive place as well as the mable floors and pillars in the lobby. a one bedroom unit costs $6,000 a month! i told the lady at the leasing office "i just want to rent a unit, not buy the whole floor!" she thought it was funny! there was also an exhibition of paintings by the residents and i enjoyed browsing the arts.