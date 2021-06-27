Previous
cattails, two haikus by summerfield
cattails, two haikus

sunday afternoon
dancing slowly in the breeze
cattails and long reeds
---
we're like the cattails
we sway where the wind takes us
we dance to its tune

-o0o-

my ex-daughter-in-law left a message to let me know that she and the children are coming to toronto to visit. that makes me happy. i've not seen the boys since 2016 when they last came to visit. they're all grown up now. derrick, the older one, is taking a gap year before going to university, and darren i think is graduating or has graduated from high school. i can't wait to see them again.
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Ingrid ace
Nice photo and even nicer that you will be having visitors!
June 28th, 2021  
