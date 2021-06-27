cattails, two haikus

sunday afternoon

dancing slowly in the breeze

cattails and long reeds

---

we're like the cattails

we sway where the wind takes us

we dance to its tune



-o0o-



my ex-daughter-in-law left a message to let me know that she and the children are coming to toronto to visit. that makes me happy. i've not seen the boys since 2016 when they last came to visit. they're all grown up now. derrick, the older one, is taking a gap year before going to university, and darren i think is graduating or has graduated from high school. i can't wait to see them again.