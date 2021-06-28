Previous
the turtle, a haiku by summerfield
Photo 3050

the turtle, a haiku

i hear, not see, frogs
above the lily pads floats
the crawling turtle.

at the brickworks, there are hundreds of turtles in the west pond. there used to be a really huge turtle that i guess would have to be more than 100 years old from the barnacles it carried around on its body, but unfortunately the last three years, i have not seen it.

it had been a busy day at the office that i didn't even have time to look at my personal computer. the early morning was spent at the grocery store taking advantage of the seniors hour. then lunchtime was spent going to the bank and the line up was long and slow. when i got home, there was more work that popped up whilst i was gone and i had to do them fast, but still ended up well after 6. i have come to like working from home, there are no distractions except for me singing. maybe i should find a cave to inhabit, far away from people, but preferably with a flushing toilet and running water.
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great shot, love the water lilies as well. Maybe when you start singing with the frogs they will show their faces?.
June 29th, 2021  
