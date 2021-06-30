Sign up
Photo 3052
the lazy daisy days of summer, a haiku
she is everywhere
the pure white petals and the
golden eyes do tempt.
i was sooooo tempted to pluck a few but there were people, so.... it's just elementary: when you commit a crime, kill the witnesses, and i didn't have time to do that.
-o0o-
and speaking of elementary, over at five plus two, that is the challenge for a self-portrait. see how we fare:
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2021-06-30
and do join in, please!
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
3
1
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
5088
photos
227
followers
135
following
836% complete
View this month »
3045
3046
3047
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-still
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
30th June 2021 1:49pm
Tags
summerfield-haiku
,
theme-plantpower
Jay Butterfield
ace
amazing - like a blanket
July 1st, 2021
Annie D
ace
happiness
July 1st, 2021
Bill
ace
They would have made a great bouquet.
July 1st, 2021
