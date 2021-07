the lazy daisy days of summer, a haiku

she is everywherethe pure white petals and thegolden eyes do tempt.i was sooooo tempted to pluck a few but there were people, so.... it's just elementary: when you commit a crime, kill the witnesses, and i didn't have time to do that.-o0o-and speaking of elementary, over at five plus two, that is the challenge for a self-portrait. see how we fare: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2021-06-30 and do join in, please!