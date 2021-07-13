peggy's cove lighthouse

i almost abandoned this project. i changed the sky three times because it was too blue for my liking. but when i painted the atlantic, it was still too blue, but then i looked at some of the shots i've taken in 2015 and in some the sea looked deep blue. i hesitated for two weeks about the rocks. i couldn't get the colours right, and i had to watch a few tutorial videos on painting rocks and stones. i had meant to paint an image of the tallship 'bluenose 2' but it looked difficult to paint.🤣 then i thought i'd paint in an image of louise & ken @Weezilou but it looked even more difficult. 🤣🤣
i have another lighthouse in the wing, one i took when we were in prince edward island twenty years ago; i found the photo (no digitals then) when i was cleaning my war room. that one is more daunting because the colour of the land/soil there is very red but the atlantic ocean is also the same blue as here. i may have to paint plein air by next week, or probably just watercolours until the dust and the noise had settled.
this should have gone first to the discerning eyes of my artsygang friends, but i have no other painting to post tonight.