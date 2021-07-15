the writing's on the wall

Previous
there's a big shopping complex south of where i live, high end, mind you as the shops are the big name brands. that is also where the grocery store i go to is located. i pass by this long wall, a fencing sort of to cover a couple of the stores which closed during the pandemic. the quote on the lower left is my favourite.

i had big dreams when i was young, for one, i wanted to travel the world, although i managed only about half of that dream. there are places i haven't gone to but i no longer regret not having gone there. the only places that interest me now are the places where my 365 friends live. that is now my dream, to meet all the good people i have met here.
KWind ace
Love this!
July 16th, 2021  
Diana ace
There are some fabulous quotes, I like your favourite too.
July 16th, 2021  
