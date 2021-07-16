some words to live by

this is the right hand panel of yesterday's post. there is a narrower panel which i would guess is the entry door to the store -- not much words of wisdom in there. there are two photos here which i put in a collage that's why the middle is cut off. not a lot there anyways that we didn't already know, like 'don't worry be happy,' or 'love is all we need' and 'we're all in this together'.



my balcony has now been shut from outside. apparently the cutting and removal of the railings start tomorrow. it depresses me that all my stuff is covered with plastic sheets and it gives me the weird feeling as if i'm moving out yet i know i'm not. and since my bedroom is next to the balcony of the unit east of me, i'm pretty sure i would need to cover my bed, too, and it would be a challenge to remove that sheet at night when i have to go to bed. it's almost kind of unfair that you're paying ridiculous amount of money for rent and yet you don't get to enjoy the place, your sanctuary, your safe place for months! but we'll see how it all goes. the people on the other side of the building said the noise you can escape but the dusts when you come home at the end of the day really would get to your nerves. i don't expect our circumstances would be different from them but i just wish i am in a different place.



sorry to be lamenting my first world problem. i know some people are legitimately homeless especially with this pandemic. but holy crap! i feel really tired just looking at everything around me.



well at least i get to see the grandsons next week.