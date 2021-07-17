Previous
Photo 3069

dramatic sunset

i went for another walk this evening and passed by the trail near my building. the walk was interrupted as the sun was setting and it was very red, with the clouds a kaleidoscope of lilac and peach, blue and orange, i thought God's paintings are really beautiful. it has been a dull day, raining since morning, not raining like a downpour, but just a persistent spit, annoying but it didn't get you wet. until the afternoon, when that stopped, the sky was just lead gray.

then coming back home, i passed by this view, between the trees near my building. i wish you could hear the sweet bird singing as i was taking this.

oh, and before this, i saw a rainbow, rather faint with the pinkish clouds, but it was a rainbow nonetheless.
summerfield

