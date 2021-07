leaving spotty trails behind

almost stepped on this little thing during my walk yesterday morning. i wouldn't have noticed it were it not for the spotty trail it left as it crawled (rather fast for a snail) across the sidewalk. it was a photo opportunity, of course, even though i don't like them. it's cute though, i must admit. and i hate the sound it makes when they get crunched. eeek!-o0o-and talking about spotty trails and anything spotty, in my first job here in canada, i worked for a young lawyer who was extremely busy. one of his clients was his friend from uni who owned a chain of pubs that his company franchised. one of them was called "the spotted dick" and another called "the sailor's dickey". whenever i would type the names of those pubs, i would just break into loud laughter that i would have to stop typing and made my co-workers and the other lawyers laugh out loud, too. the "spotted dick" of course referred toand the sailor's dickey? hah!(italic texts gathered from wikipedia)over at five plus two, spotty is the theme, and here's what i call 'the spotted dick'