leaving spotty trails behind

almost stepped on this little thing during my walk yesterday morning. i wouldn't have noticed it were it not for the spotty trail it left as it crawled (rather fast for a snail) across the sidewalk. it was a photo opportunity, of course, even though i don't like them. it's cute though, i must admit. and i hate the sound it makes when they get crunched. eeek!
-o0o-
and talking about spotty trails and anything spotty, in my first job here in canada, i worked for a young lawyer who was extremely busy. one of his clients was his friend from uni who owned a chain of pubs that his company franchised. one of them was called "the spotted dick" and another called "the sailor's dickey". whenever i would type the names of those pubs, i would just break into loud laughter that i would have to stop typing and made my co-workers and the other lawyers laugh out loud, too. the "spotted dick" of course referred to a traditional British baked pudding, historically made with suet and dried fruit and often served with custard. Non-traditional variants include recipes that replace suet with other fats, or that include eggs to make something similar to a sponge pudding or cake.
and the sailor's dickey? hah! A dickey is a type of false shirt-front designed to be worn with a tuxedo or men's white tie, usually attached to the collar and then tucked into the waistcoat or cummerbund. Better dickeys have a trouser tab at the end to secure them down, preventing the dickey from popping out.
(italic texts gathered from wikipedia)