leaving spotty trails behind by summerfield
leaving spotty trails behind

almost stepped on this little thing during my walk yesterday morning. i wouldn't have noticed it were it not for the spotty trail it left as it crawled (rather fast for a snail) across the sidewalk. it was a photo opportunity, of course, even though i don't like them. it's cute though, i must admit. and i hate the sound it makes when they get crunched. eeek!

and talking about spotty trails and anything spotty, in my first job here in canada, i worked for a young lawyer who was extremely busy. one of his clients was his friend from uni who owned a chain of pubs that his company franchised. one of them was called "the spotted dick" and another called "the sailor's dickey". whenever i would type the names of those pubs, i would just break into loud laughter that i would have to stop typing and made my co-workers and the other lawyers laugh out loud, too. the "spotted dick" of course referred to a traditional British baked pudding, historically made with suet and dried fruit and often served with custard. Non-traditional variants include recipes that replace suet with other fats, or that include eggs to make something similar to a sponge pudding or cake.

and the sailor's dickey? hah! A dickey is a type of false shirt-front designed to be worn with a tuxedo or men's white tie, usually attached to the collar and then tucked into the waistcoat or cummerbund. Better dickeys have a trouser tab at the end to secure them down, preventing the dickey from popping out.
over at five plus two, spotty is the theme
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

summerfield

Photo Details

katy ace
such a superb photo of the snail and an entertaining story about the pubs! I actually already knew about both of them so am feelig very erudite tonight!
July 22nd, 2021  
summerfield ace
@grammyn - see how my mind's in the gutter, every time i hear or see or use the word "erudite" a naked figure comes to mind. my mind's in the gutter and my soul's unredeemable. 😂 🤣
July 22nd, 2021  
katy ace
@summerfield LOL! that may be the main reason I like you so much!♥
July 22nd, 2021  
