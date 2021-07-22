wallflowers

these roadside flowers are in abundance where i walk every morning. i especially liked this bunch that was growing outside the fence of one of the homes along don mills road.



the renovation of the balconies continues. i had a zoom meeting after lunch and was telling the ladies about one of the crew being so gorgeous that if only i was in my 40's i'd really go for him. they had removed the railings on my balcony while i was at lunch, so when my meeting started the men were just gathering their equipment. i turned my monitor around so that the ladies would see what was happening outside. one of the men who was standing on my balcony, his back to us, was trying to fix something on his equipment (no, that that equipment, silly!) the one they use to cut the metal bars and panels. he suddenly bent down, and all of us went ahhhhhh! when one of them said, we're acting like teenagers, i said, "well, we're just old, we're not dead yet!"