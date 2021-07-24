plant it forward

this installation occupies one lane of a busy road in the financial district. i would imagine that it will be removed once toronto is back to normal or this will be met with ire from crazy drivers when the normal gridlock hits the city. right now, the streetcars have no problem because they have their own tracks and anyone who is in a hurry would have to wait if the streetcar stops or, heaven forbids, fit breaks down or gets disconnected to the electric wires above, which very often happens.



there are pepper plants and ivy plants and some other plants. and behind it are coloured wheel barrow chairs. i don't exactly understand the concept but here's what i found out from googling the program.



PLANT IT FORWARD

When someone is kind to you, pay it forward. When someone grows something for you, grow something for someone else.



The is the concept of Plant It Forward.

In the spirit of circular economy, a system that strives to eliminate waste and promote the continual use of resources, this King Street addition welcomes you to participate in a living work of art. Virtually every component has a previous life just as every part will live on elsewhere in the community. The lumber comes from a 150-year-old Distillery Building and the plywood from an old factory. And the plants growing here, tended and harvested by the local community, will continue to thrive long after this installation is gone. Each of the seven units that make up Plant It Forward will be given to local community groups and schools so that they will have a complete kit to continue their own gardens. So sit back and relax in a cozy wheelbarrow that one day will be part of a plant it forward future.

The artists gratefully acknowledge the support of those from this community that will be tending the garden. - Friends of ST JAMES PARK



(sorry, i was down with a really bad stomach ache last night and was unable to even turn on my laptop. feeling much better now.)