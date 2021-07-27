pink poppies

ever since i started to paint last october, i've attempted to paint poppy flowers three times and all times i failed. so i watched quite a number of tutorials on how to paint poppy flowers and after looking at quite a number of poppy photos from my archives, i found a couple that i was able to draw/paint in watercolour.



a day at the office, a change in computer, checking the set up, an eye doctor appointment (good news, i don't have glaucoma as first thought by the doctor. yes, i escape today's noise but tonight's fire alarm, made for a terrible headache.