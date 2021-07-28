Previous
flooded by summerfield
Photo 3080

flooded

i passed by this bush and got attracted by the dew drops caught in the web. i didn't see the owner until i looked closely. it's standing there on the upper right hand corner. i hope it has an insurance for water damage.

i must apologize once again for not having time to comment on yours. it seems working at the office and the commute are affecting me so much i am just too tired for anything when i get home. all i want to do is sit back and take a nap.

the balcony renovation - the lines east and west of me are making such headway with their drilling. my line? they're just on the fourth floor; they're always the last to start in the morning. at the rate they're going, it would be at least another six days before they get to the top floor. and that would be if the good weather holds. i don't think i want to be going to the office for that long.
summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
Photo Details

Nature’s masterpiece ……Beautiful 👌
July 29th, 2021  
